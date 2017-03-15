Take a musical sightseeing tour of Cuba, with Melissa Etheridge as your guide

Myriam SantosNow that Cuba is open to Americans, how’d you like to go camping there? Better yet, how’d you like to go to musical camp there, with Melissa Etheridge as your counselor?

Melissa will be hosting what’s described as a “fan camp experience” in Havana this June. Guests will enjoy four days and four nights of sightseeing, dining, one-of-a-kind activities, music and music workshops. Between all the cool cultural experiences, Melissa will perform an intimate private concert, and also do a public show with local musicians.

Called M.E. in Havana, the event takes place June 22-26. In a statement, Melissa writes, “It seems unbelievable that we’ll be visiting Cuba together! I grew up during the sixties, and remember people talking about it. I remember Cuba being this mythical place that was so close — yet, somehow, still a world away…It’s going to be interesting to see what kind of inspiration comes out of this trip.”

Melissa will also do some outreach to the local LGBTQ community as part of the trip. You can register now at MelissaEtheridgeInHavana.com.

If you want to go earlier, Ben Folds is hosting a similar trip from May 25-29. His will have a special focus on photography.

