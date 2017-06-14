Suspects Still at Large After Interrupted Burglars Point Stolen Weapon at Residents

Investigators say they are closing in on a pair of burglars that were interrupted at a home on the Middle Satsop Road over the weekend.

Chief Criminal Deputy Steve Shumate with the Grays Harbor County Sheriff’s Office said that it was reported just after 8:00 pm Saturday night. Residents arrived home in the 900 block of the Middle Satsop Road to find a red car parked in their driveway.

When they approached their home, a man and woman exited with armloads of stolen items including a firearm, which the man pointed at the homeowners before fleeing in the car toward Mason County. The homeowners were able to relay a license plate number to the 911 dispatch center.

The Mason County Sheriff’s Office reported finding the suspect vehicle near mile marker 11 on the West Shelton Matlock Road. A deputy was involved in a short vehicle pursuit that ended at a locked gate on a logging road. The driver put the vehicle in reverse as the pair fled on foot, forcing the deputy to take evasive action to avoid a collision.

Additional deputies from Mason and Grays Harbor County arrived but were unable to locate the suspects with the help of the Mason County K9 unit.

The 2003 Mitsubishi Galant was impounded, and a search warrant found numerous stolen items including the stolen rifle. Deputies also located items from what is believed to be other burglaries in the Mason and Pierce County areas. Suspected drugs were also found in the vehicle.

Deputies have established possible suspect information and are following up on leads.

Comments