Suspect surrenders in shooting of Lachey’s Bar employee; victim released from hospital

Cincinnati Police DepartmentA suspect surrendered to police Thursday night in the shooting that severely injured an employee of Nick and Drew Lachey‘s Cincinnati bar, police said.

The Cincinnati police confirmed on their Twitter page that 36-year-old Lavoris Hightower was in custody for the shooting of 27-year-old Ellie Richardson that occurred on Thanksgiving morning after she left her shift at Lachey’s Bar.

Friday, Hightower was arraigned on charges including attempted murder and felonious assault. His bond was set at $1 million. If convicted of all charges, he faces more than 25 years in person. His attorney told police Hightower “didn’t do it.”

Richardson, who was shot in the face, was released from the hospital Thursday. A message from Richardson was shared to her YouCaring page

“Words can’t begin to describe how grateful I am for all of you!” she writes. “I truly believe that all of the positivity has helped me recover as quickly as I have. I still have a long road ahead of me, and one more surgery to go, but things have been moving along at a miraculous rate.”

98 Degrees is hosting a Dec. 15 benefit concert for Richardson at the Aronoff Center in Cincinnati.

