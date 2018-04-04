Suspect Arrested in Fatality Hit and Run of Pedestrian Who Was Helping a Stranded Motorist

Detectives with the Washington State Patrol arrested the suspected driver of a vehicle involved in the March 22nd early morning fatality collision that took the life of a Washington State ferries worker. Katherine Phillips, 34, was struck and killed while assisting another motorist who had run out of gas on SR160 in South Kitsap County.

Phillips, who had just finished an overnight shift at the WSF Southworth ferry dock, stopped to assist the disabled vehicle that had run out of gas at Peppermill Place. Phillips drove to a nearby convenience store and purchased some gas before returning to the stranded motorist. While standing outside the vehicle attempting to put gas in the tank Phillips was struck by a vehicle traveling westbound on SR160. The vehicle continued westbound on SR160 and did not return to the scene. Phillips died at the scene.

On March 23rd WSP detectives, working on tips from motorists and ferry commuters, were able to identify and locate the suspected running vehicle, a gold 2002 Chevrolet Impala 4D, at a Kent residence. The vehicle was seized and taken to the Washington State Patrol Crime Lab for evidence processing. The registered owner or suspected driver of the vehicle was not located at that time.

Detectives were able to identify a suspect driver and the registered owner of the Impala and on April 2nd arrested Dominic L. Dixon, 33, of Kent for Felony Hit and Run. Dixon was booked into the Kitsap County Jail on $500K bail.

WSP detectives wish to extend sincere thanks to the public for their assistance and tips that greatly assisted in the investigation.

