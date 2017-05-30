Suspect Arrested After Fatal Hit and Run Incident in Humptulips Area

Police have a suspect in custody after a fatal hit and run over the Memorial Day Weekend. Undersheriff David Pimentel said in a press release last night that a 31-year-old Hoquiam man was arrested without incident Tuesday evening. He was booked into the Grays Harbor County Jail on the investigation of Homicide in the 2nd Degree. Pimentel said the truck has been located and seized as evidence.

Detectives say the man deliberately backed over 20-year-old Quinault resident Jimmy Kramer, and his friend 19-year-old Harvey Anderson of Aberdeen at a gravel bar on the Humptulips River early Saturday morning.

Kramer died Saturday night at Tacoma General Hospital, Anderson was released Sunday.

