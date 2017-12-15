"Susie ain't your friend": Michael Jackson's "Blood on the Dance Floor" gets new short film treatment

By Music News Group

Dave Hogan/Getty ImagesMichael Jackson‘s iconic short film for his hit song “Blood on the Dance Floor” has been revamped for 2017.

A new short film called Blood on the Dance Floor 2017 combines footage from the late legend’s original visual, which was released in 1997, with new footage featuring the cast of Michael Jackson ONE by Cirque Du Soleil.

Each year, the famed entertainment company presents a one-time-only performance set to Michael’s “Blood on the Dance Floor” track, in tribute to the King of Pop’s birthday.

“Blood on the Dance Floor” comes from Jackson’s 1997 remix album Blood on the Dance Floor: HIStory in the Mix.

You can watch the new “Blood on the Dance Floor” short film now on Vevo.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Blood On The Dance Floor 2017 (Official Video) by Michael Jackson on VEVO.

Comments