Survey: Bon Jovi, ABBA and Journey hits are the top sing-along car songs

Norman Jean RoyIf you’re planning to travel by car this Easter weekend to visit family, you’re likely to have music playing in your vehicle when you do. And according to a new survey, you’re likely to be singing along to hits from the ’70s and ’80s.

The U.K.’s Daily Mail reports that a survey conducted by Britain’s Automobile Association found that over half of people going on a vacation by car will participate in a sing-along during the trip, while 95% said music makes the journey go faster. The survey also revealed that among the top five sing-along car songs are Bon Jovi‘s “Livin’ on Prayer,” Neil Diamond‘s “Sweet Caroline,” ABBA‘s “Dancing Queen” and Journey’s “Don’t Stop Believing.”

According to the survey, other popular songs on the list include Gloria Gaynor‘s “I Will Survive,” The Beatles‘ “Hey Jude,” The Eagles‘ “Hotel California” and Survivor‘s “Eye of the Tiger,” as well as “Girls Just Wanna Have Fun” by Cyndi Lauper and the Frozen hit “Let It Go.”

The #1 sing-along car song was Queen‘s classic “Bohemian Rhapsody.”

84% of respondents said they would find it “unbearable” not to have music in their cars.

