Surplus engines available for transfer to Washington fire districts; deadline July 1

This 1991 engine is just one of 17 that is available for qualified fire districts. Photo DNR

Local fire districts face many challenges – one of the most significant is the purchase and acquisition of vehicles and equipment.

DNR can now transfer depreciated firefighting vehicles and related equipment to local fire districts in wildfire-prone areas around the state.

The 2017 Washington State legislature authorized DNR to transfer ownership of its surplus engines to fire districts in wildfire-prone areas within counties that have a median income level below the state average. This opportunity will contribute to local fire districts being better prepared to fight wildfires in their districts. Taxpayers will benefit too. By transferring these resources to fire districts in fire-prone areas, we can together reduce initial attack response times to wildfire starts, and thereby, reduce the potential for large, costly and catastrophic fires.

Fire districts can view photos and information about the 17 engines available this year and submit a surplus engine request form on DNR’s Fire District Assistance webpage. Fire districts also can view the engines in person by appointment Monday through Friday from June 14 – June 30 at DNR’s Compound located at 801 88th Avenue SE, Tumwater. To schedule an engine viewing or inquire about specific engines, please contact DNR Equipment Services at 360-902-1219 or 360-902-1380.

See OFM median income data for 2016 to see if your county falls below the state average and is eligible.

Questions regarding the transfer process should be directed to DNR Fire District Assistance at 360-902-1300.

DNR will review requests beginning July 1and begin to notify districts of the results as soon as July 21, 2017.

