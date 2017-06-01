Surface Work Planned for State Route 105 in Grays Harbor County

Drivers on State Route 105 between South Aberdeen and the Stafford Creek Corrections Center in Grays Harbor County may want to consider planning extra time to their trips this summer. Crews working for the Washington State Department of Transportation plan to kick off a road surface rehabilitation project.

During the work, drivers will encounter daytime one-way alternating traffic. Drivers are advised to be prepared for delays and drive through the construction zone with caution.

Reduced speed limit

The speed limit on SR 105 will be temporarily reduced between mileposts 41.98 and 47.66 during the chip seal project. WSDOT will lower the current 55 mph speed limit to 35 miles per hour during construction activities.

The preliminary work will begin in June. The chip seal work will begin in late summer. Inclement weather could increase the time the project is under way.

Advance information concerning highway construction and maintenance activities in Grays Harbor County can be found at the Olympic Region Weekly Construction and Traffic Updates web page.

