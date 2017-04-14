Sunday Night Fever: Watch top stars celebrate the Bee Gees’ music this weekend

The special marks the 50th anniversary of the Bee Gees’ first hit, as well as the 40th anniversary of their soundtrack for Saturday Night Fever, which made them worldwide superstars. Executive Producer Ken Ehrlich says the normally reclusive Barry Gibb, the only surviving member of the Bee Gees, agreed to the tribute because “he felt that it would be pretty wonderful for [the memories of] Maurice and Robin.”

Maurice and Robin Gibb, Barry’s twin brothers and band mates, died in 2003 and 2012, respectively. “That’s my mission, y’know, to salute my brothers,” says Gibb. “They know how much I miss ’em. I feel like I communicate with them.”

Celine’s performance is especially meaningful, because she sings “Immortality,” a song the Bee Gees wrote for her 1997 album Let’s Talk About Love. She says performing the song made her think of her late husband and brother, who both died in 2016.

“It’s a wonderful celebration of life and recognition of that music that’s been transporting us from generation to generation,” she says of the special. “Their music will never die.”

“Cake by the Ocean” hitmakers DNCE jumped at the chance to perform “Night Fever.” “Right away, it was an absolute yes,” says frontman Joe Jonas. “…Because for us, their music inspired so much of our music, but just our lives in general…to honor them is really special.”

Here’s who’s singing what on A Grammy Salute to the Bee Gees, airing Sunday night on CBS:

Medley: “Stayin’ Alive,” “Tragedy” “How Deep is Your Love,” “Night Fever” – Demi Lovato, Tori Kelly, Little Big Town, Andra Day

“To Love Somebody”- Keith Urban

“Massachusetts” – Ed Sheeran

“Lonely Days” – Panic! at the Disco

“Tragedy”- Tori Kelly

“How Can You Mend a Broken Heart” – John Legend & Stevie Wonder

“Islands in the Stream” – Kelsea Ballerini & Thomas Rhett

“Immortality” – Celine Dion

“Night Fever” – DNCE

“If I Can’t Have You” – Demi Lovato

“More than a Woman” – Jason Derulo & Tavares

“How Deep Is Your Love” – Little Big Town

“Love So Right” – Andra Day

“I Just Want to Be Your Everything” – Nick Jonas

“Too Much Heaven” – Pentatonix

“Emotion”- Katharine McPhee

“Jive Talkin’” – Barry Gibb

“You Should Be Dancing” – Barry Gibb

“Stayin’ Alive” – Barry Gibb & Ensemble

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.