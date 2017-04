For the past ten years, Summit Pacific Medical Foundation has gathered the community together to support the health and well-being of its members at their annual Celebrity Golf Tournament. As the foundation’s largest fundraiser, the event has generated nearly $300,000 for the hospital and clinics over the past decade. This year, the event is scheduled […]

