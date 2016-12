After more than 70 training classes attended by several hundred students spanning 400 classroom hours, the staff at Summit Pacific Medical Center are excited to start something new. On January 1 the medical center will implement a long awaited and much anticipated electronic health record, or EHR, system across all of their clinics and hospital […]

