Summit Pacific Hosting Wellness Center Town Hall Meeting Wednesday, January 18

Community members are invited to attend Summit Pacific Medical Center’s Wellness Center Town Hall Meeting where Renee Jensen, CEO will be presenting the hospital’s vision behind the new building, sharing preliminary drawings of the Wellness Center and soliciting community feedback. The event is taking place Wednesday, January 18 from 4 to 5 p.m. in SPMC’s Kelsey Conference Room.

“Our intent is for this facility to become the health and wellness hub of our community. Somewhere you would go to for both clinical visits such as check-ups and mammograms and non-clinical activities such as cooking classes, support groups and enjoying the playground with your kids,” Jensen shared. “Therefore we want to hear from the community to learn what you want to see and what services you feel might be missing.”

The new facility will allow services provided within the hospital to expand and accommodate patient volumes. The new three-story, 60,000 square-foot facility will be home to a 6,000 square-foot physical therapy gym, a primary care clinic that can house up to 18 primary care providers, additional diagnostic screening opportunities such as 3D Mammography and Dexa, a retail pharmacy, a restaurant, an indoor/outdoor family activity center and many more opportunities for educational classes and chronic disease support groups.

In the coming months, community members will begin to notice some land development where the Wellness Center will stand, a groundbreaking ceremony will take place in the spring of 2017.

