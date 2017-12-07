Summit Pacific Fights Hunger with Holiday Meal Packs

Summit Pacific Medical Center is launching a new community service program this holiday season. The “Summit Fights Hunger” campaign aims to help as many local families in need as possible by providing a holiday meal pack. The program is designed to create awareness, support families living in the rural hospital district and to help spread holiday cheer.

“As Summit Pacific prepares to open our new wellness center, we are focused on identifying and supporting programs and services that create a culture of health and wellness for Grays Harbor,” said Summit Pacific Medical Center CEO, Josh Martin. “This includes doing what we can as an organization, to address the underlying needs of our community, one of which is hunger.”

The campaign is seeking to provide meals for 120 or more families, which would translate to nearly 500 people. Primary care providers within SPMC’s three primary care clinics have nominated families in need to receive the meals. Holiday Meal Packs include a turkey or ham, fresh green beans, potatoes, yams, stuffing, rolls, butter, salad, salad dressing, a bottle of sparkling cider and pumpkin pie.

Community members are invited to participate in the campaign, which runs now until Dec. 15, by helping raise funds in an effort to fight hunger within our hospital district. Holiday Meal Packs can be purchased in-person at Café Salute, located within Summit Pacific Medical Center, or online. The cost of a single holiday meal pack is $25, each purchase feeds a family of four.

“The team here at Summit Pacific is passionate about this new campaign and are excited to help in any way they can. Together we can help make this holiday season a little brighter for some of our neighbors and community members,” said Martin. So far, the program has raised enough funds to feed 35 families.

For more information or to donate online, visit https://goo.gl/GW1D5a. Inquiries can be directed to Natalie Jensen, event coordinator at [email protected] or (360) 346-2345.

