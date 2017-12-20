"Summer" in spring: Donna Summer musical to premiere on Broadway in March

By Music News Group

Jim Steinfeldt/Michael Ochs Archives/ Getty ImagesA musical celebrating the life and music of late pop-disco star Donna Summer is set to make the move to Broadway this spring, following an extended run at California’s La Jolla Playhouse that winds down this Sunday, Broadway.com reports.

Summer: The Donna Summer Musical will start previews at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre on March 28, and will officially open on April 23.

The production is being directed by multiple Tony winner Des McAnuff, whose credits include Big River, The Who’s Tommy and Jersey Boys, and features choreography by Sergio Trujillo, a Tony nominee for On Your Feet! McAnuff also co-wrote the musical’s book.

The musical includes more than 20 of Summer’s hits, among them “Love to Love You, Baby,” “Bad Girls” and “Hot Stuff.” The show begins with the singer’s final concert, and looks back at dramatic points in her life, including her rise to stardom and the waning of her career.

“Donna Summer had the kind of voice that comes along perhaps once in a quarter-century,” McAnuff says an exclusive statement to Broadway.com. “Her collaboration with Giorgio Moroder in the studio had an influence on recorded music that will last for many years to come. She not only had an effect on pop culture but she changed the roles of women in the industry. Her story is as impactful today as it was when she was living it.”

The La Jolla Playhouse production of Summer features three actresses portraying Donna at different points in her life. LaChanze, who won a Tony for The Color Purple, plays “Diva Donna”; Ariana DeBose portrays “Disco Donna”; and Storm Lever plays “Duckling Donna.” The Broadway cast will be announced later.

