Submitted by the Timberland Regional Library This summer, the Timberland Regional Library (TRL) presents three months of programs and activities for the whole family centered around the theme “Build a Better World.” Mark your calendar for June 1, the first day to sign up at any branch for Summer at the Library. Beginning that same […]

The post Summer at the Timberland Regional Library Begins June 1 appeared first on GraysHarborTalk.

Comments