Suit and Tie by Stella: Justin Timberlake to wear McCartney for Super Bowl performance

Ryan McGinleyDuring his last album cycle, Justin Timberlake could often be seen wearing tuxes and suits by Tom Ford. For his new Man of the Woods era, he’s going with a new designer, and we’ll see her work this Sunday when JT takes the Super Bowl stage.
Harpers Bazaar reports that Justin will wear clothing by top British designer Stella McCartney — daughter of former Beatle Paul McCartney — for his halftime show. He’ll wear a fringed jacket made out of a leather substitute called Alter Nappa, along with a shirt that features a landscape artwork by British artist Martin Ridley.
Also part of the look: a glen plaid and camouflage splatter-print trouser and matching jacket. The outfits are made of organic cotton and repurposed wool.
According to sketches published in Harpers Bazaar, Justin will also be wearing sneakers, plus a bandana around his neck.
You can check out Justin’s new look Sunday night when Super Bowl 32 airs on NBC.
