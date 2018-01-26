Sugar, Butter, Sara: Bareilles extends her "Waitress" run through March 11

Shervin LainezSara Bareilles and Jason Mraz are currently co-starring in the hit musical Waitress on Broadway, and have been setting box office records in the process. So it’s no wonder Sara’s decided to stick around a bit longer.

Sara, who wrote the songs for Waitress, is currently playing the lead role of pie-making waitress Jenna Hunterson in the show. She was originally scheduled to appear through February 11, but now she’ll be in the show until March 11.

Jason will depart the role of Dr. Pomatter on February 11 as scheduled. Drew Gehling, who originated the role of Dr. Pomatter on Broadway, will return February 13.

As previously reported, Bareilles and Mraz recently helped Waitress break two house records at the Brooks Atkinson Theater: highest weekly gross ever, and highest-grossing single performance ever.

Starting February 1, Waitress is celebrating Valentine’s Day by adding a new flavor to the lineup of pies sold during the performances: Berry-Sweet Valentine’s Day Cheesecake pie.