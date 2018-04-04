Such a lovely place: Don Henley pays over $2 million for small Hollywood bungalow

By Andrea Dresdale

Danny ClinchIt ain’t the Hotel California, but it’s not bad.

Variety reports that The Eagles‘ Don Henley has shelled out more than $2.2 million for a bungalow in West Hollywood. The publication intimates that the Rock and Roll Hall-of-Famer got into a bidding war for the property, because he paid over $360,000 more than the $1.85 million asking price.

The 1,800-square-foot property, build in the 1920s, has three bedrooms, two bathrooms, and a fireplace, but it lacks such usual Hollywood amenities as a swimming pool, multi-car garage, screening room, and acres of property. No word if there are mirrors on the ceiling.

Henley, a Texan by birth, lives mostly in a 16,000-square-foot mansion in Dallas, but he also owns a 40-acre hilltop property in Malibu, California. He’s currently on tour with the Eagles on a trek that will run through October.

