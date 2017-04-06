Strong Spring Storm to Affect The Area Friday, Clam Diggers Warned

The National Weather Service in Seattle has issued a HIGH WIND WATCH for the central coast, (Grays Harbor County), from 8am – midnight on Friday.

Strong winds and rain will impact the coast in the morning, then taper off a bit before becoming strong again in the late afternoon and early evening.

South winds are forecast to be 25 to 40 mph sustained, gusting to 60 mph.

CLAM DIG ALERT

Associated with this storm will be growing surf conditions affecting the Clam Dig in Twin Harbors Friday evening. The Surf will grow to 22’-28’ on Friday making beaches very hazardous with long wave run –up, potential for numerous sneaker waves, overtopping of piers and jetties and significant beach erosion. DO NOT TURN YOUR BACK TO THE SEA.

Be prepared for the possibility of localized power outages during this wind event due to broken branches, possible fallen trees and power lines.

