Stranger Things: It’s Train vs. Maroon 5 on “Lip Sync Battle”

Courtesy of Spike TVTrain and Maroon 5 have both been around longer than the young stars of the hit Netflix series Stranger Things have been alive, but that didn’t stop two of them from taking on hits by both acts on Thursday night’s episode of Lip Sync Battle.

Gaten Matarazzo, who plays Dustin, the curly-haired kid with the lisp, tackles Train’s “50 Ways to Say Goodbye.” In a preview, Gaten is seen lip-syncing along to the tune while surrounding by dancers and visual aids inspired by the song’s humorous lyrics, like a cement mixer and a shark.

Meanwhile, Noah Schnapp, who plays Will Byers, the kid who goes missing, tackles Maroon 5′s “Moves Like Jagger.” Rather than dressing like Adam Levine, though, Noah dresses like Mick Jagger, with a shaggy wig, scarf and black leather pants.

You can see who wins the Stranger Things Lip Sync Battle, which also features co-stars Caleb McLaughlin and Finn Wolfhard, tonight at 10 p.m. ET on Spike TV.

