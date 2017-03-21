Store Employees Detain Robbery Suspect at Game Freaks in Aberdeen

A man wearing a wig and ski mask was detained by store employees until police arrived Sunday, after he attempted to steal from Game Freaks in Aberdeen.

Lieutenant Kevin S. Darst with the Aberdeen Police Department said that officers were called to the store at 1420 Sumner Avenue in Aberdeen Sunday. The suspect was being held on the ground by store employees. Officers interviewed all the parties and learned that the suspect entered the business wearing a blonde wig, a camouflage hat, and black half-face neoprene ski mask. Darst said that he was also wearing gloves.

Video surveillance confirmed that the man took a long board and ran out the front door with employees chasing him. They caught him just outside the store and the suspect, a white male, 24-year-old Aberdeen resident, swung at the employee trying to strike him. The suspect kicked the long board at them and then tried to take it back from them. The two employees were able to subdue the suspect and hold him until the police arrived.

The suspect told the officers he was going to pay for the item, but when he was searched, he didn’t have any money or form of payment on him. He also claimed that he was being followed, so he was wearing the disguise to keep his identity from the people following him.

The suspect was arrested and booked into the jail on Robbery charges.

Comments