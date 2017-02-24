Stolen Vehicle Investigation Leads Investigators to Runaway Teens

A stolen vehicle report led deputies to several runaway teens in East Aberdeen earlier this week. Chief Criminal Deputy Steve Shumate with the Grays Harbor County Sheriff’s Office said that on 02/23/17 at approximately 3:30 pm, deputies were dispatched to a suspicious vehicle partially blocking the roadway in the 3800 block of Aberdeen Lake Road. The vehicle was a 2008 Toyota Corolla Matrix and was unoccupied.

Deputies discovered that the vehicle had been stolen from Vancouver, WA and searched the immediate area for possible suspects with negative results. The owner of the vehicle was called and he advised his Toyota had been stolen while he was at a church basketball game. He requested the vehicle be impounded due to his extended response to Grays Harbor.

At approximately 4:00 pm the same day, deputies were dispatched to a juvenile problem in the area of Baila Dip and Olympic Highway (Junction City). Deputies contacted family members of a recently signed 16-year-old male juvenile runaway from Cosmopolis. The family members stated that the juvenile runaway was with several other juveniles on the railroad tracks. Deputies located the juveniles and the 16-year-old was turned over to the family members.

The other juveniles included three males, two who were 13 years of age, and one 14, as well as a 13-year-old female. Deputies eventually learned that 4 or the 5 juveniles had come from the stolen vehicle. They learned that the 14-year-old runaway (who was from Kelso) had stolen the vehicle in Vancouver by stealing the victim’s car keys from bleachers of the church basketball gym while the victim was playing basketball. The 14-year-old had picked up one of the 13-year-old male juveniles (also from Kelso) before driving to Grays Harbor where he picked up two other juveniles. Four out of the six juveniles were runaways. The remainder of the juveniles were local.

The two juveniles from Kelso were booked into the Grays Harbor Juvenile Facility for possession of stolen vehicle. The female was also booked on a warrant. The others were released to family members.

