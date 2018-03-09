Sting & Shaggy book joint TV appearances; album available for pre-order now

A&M/Interscope RecordsRock legend Sting and reggae superstar Shaggy brought their joint act to ABC’s Good Morning America on Friday, and they’ve got several more TV appearances lined up for next month.

As previously reported, Sting and Shaggy are teaming up to release a joint album, 44/876, on April 20. They performed the album’s first single, “Don’t Make Me Wait,” on GMA this morning, and they’ll also sing on ABC’s Live with Kelly and Ryan on April 24. On April 25, they’ll be on ABC’s The View, and you can also look for them on ABC’s Nightline and Bravo’s Watch What Happens Live around that time.

- Advertisement -

Meanwhile, 44/876 — named after the area codes for London and Jamaica — is now available for pre-order and if you do so, you’ll get an instant download of “Don’t Make Me Wait” and a new track, “Morning Is Coming.” The album itself will be available in a number of different configurations, including a super deluxe, two-disc version with five live tracks from a charity show Sting and Shaggy did in Kingston, Jamaica last year.

Sting and Shaggy will be touring together in Europe this summer; no word yet on whether they’ll bring their act to North America.

Here are the track listings for the various album configurations:

44/876 Standard album:

1. “44/876” (ft. Morgan Heritage and Aidonia)

2. “Morning Is Coming”

3. “Waiting For The Break Of Day”

4. “Gotta Get Back My Baby”

5. “Don’t Make Me Wait”

6. “Just One Lifetime”

7. “22nd Street”

8. “Dreaming In The U.S.A.”

9. “Crooked Tree”

10. “To Love And Be Loved”

11. “Sad Trombone”

12. “Night Shift”

44/876 Super Deluxe Album:

Disc One:

1. “44/876” (ft. Morgan Heritage and Aidonia)

2. “Morning Is Coming”

3. “Waiting For The Break Of Day”

4. “Gotta Get Back My Baby”

5. “Don’t Make Me Wait”

6. “Just One Lifetime”

7. “22nd Street”

8. “Dreaming In The U.S.A.”

9. “Crooked Tree”

10. “To Love And Be Loved”

11. “Sad Trombone”

12. “Night Shift”

Disc Two:

Live at Shaggy & Friends, Kingston, Jamaica

1. “Englishman In New York” – Sting

2. “Fields Of Gold” – Sting

3. “Message In A Bottle” – Sting ft. Agent Sasco

4. “Don’t Make Me Wait” – Sting & Shaggy

5. “Roxanne” – Sting & Shaggy

6. Cherrytree Radio Interview with Sting and Shaggy

44/876 Digital Deluxe & Target Physical Exclusive:

1. “44/876” (ft. Morgan Heritage and Aidonia)

2. “Morning Is Coming”

3. “Waiting For The Break Of Day”

4. “Gotta Get Back My Baby”

5. “Don’t Make Me Wait”

6. “Just One Lifetime”

7. “22nd Street”

8. “Dreaming In The U.S.A.”

9. “Crooked Tree”

10. “To Love And Be Loved”

11. “Sad Trombone”

12. “Night Shift”

Bonus Tracks:

13. “If You Can’t Find Love”

14. “Love Changes Everything”

15. “16 Fathoms”

16. “Don’t Make Me Wait” (Dave Audé Rhythmic Radio Remix)

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.