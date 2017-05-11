Sting offering exclusive live album to fan club members

Credit: Rebecca BlissettSting has prepared a very special gift for members of his online fan club: an exclusive vinyl LP recorded at his concert at Chicago’s Aragon Ballroom on March 3 of this year.

57th & 9th: Live from Chicago features 10 live performances, including five tunes from his latest solo album, 57th & 9th, plus a few Police classics.

Among the songs featured on the live album are renditions of The Police’s “Synchronicity II,” “Spirits in the Material World” and “Every Breath You Take,” as well as Sting’s solo hits “Fields of Gold” and “Desert Rose.”

If you don’t have a record player, don’t worry: those receiving copies of the LP will get a companion digital download version. The vinyl discs will be shipped to Sting.com members in a few months, while the download will be made available in the coming weeks.

If you’re not a member of the fan club and you’d like to get in on this deal, visit Sting.com to join the club.

Sting’s world tour in support of 57th & 9th continues Thursday with a concert in San Juan, Puerto Rico. The trek will then visit the Dominican Republic and Mexico before moving on to the Far East and Europe.

The ex-Police frontman also has a series of late-summer shows in the U.S. running from an August 29 concert in Lenox, Massachusetts, through a September 7-9 stand in Vienna, Virginia.

Here is the track list of 57th & 9th: Live from Chicago:

Side A

“Heading South on the Great North Road”

“Synchronicity II”

“Spirits in the Material World”

“I Can’t Stop Thinking About You”

“Fields of Gold”

Side B

“Down, Down, Down”

“Petrol Head”

“Pretty Young Soldier”

“Desert Rose”

“Every Breath You Take”

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Comments