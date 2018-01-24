Sting and Shaggy releasing joint album, "44/876," in April

By Andrea Dresdale

Following the news that they'd be releasing a collaborative single, Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Sting and chart-topping pop/reggae star Shaggy have announced that they've made an entire album together.

The single, which was originally due in February, will now arrive this Friday, January 25. It’s called “Don’t Make Me Wait,” and the two recently debuted it live at a charity concert in Kingston, Jamaica. The album, called 44/876, will arrive April 20.

The album is described as reflecting the two artists’ “mutual love of Jamaica — its music, the spirit of its people and the vibrancy of its culture.” Sting’s solo work, as well as his work with The Police, has long been influenced by reggae music.

The album was recorded with Sting, Shaggy, Sting’s longtime guitarist Dominic Miller and top reggae musicians. It was produced by another guy called Sting — Sting International, to be exact — who worked with Shaggy on his worldwide hits “It Wasn’t Me” and “Boombastic.”

Meanwhile, Sting has joined the lineup of the 60th Annual Grammy Awards, airing this Sunday on CBS.

