Still Not Dead Yet: Phil Collins extends UK tour

Jean Catuffe/GC ImagesAfter coming out of retirement to do his first concert tour in a decade, Phil Collins had a scare earlier this month when he fell in his hotel room and suffered a severe gash on his head. Well, take a look at him now: The former Genesis frontman has decided to extend the tour, which has the cheeky title Not Dead Yet Live.
Phil will perform at London’s Royal Albert Hall on November 25 and November 26, to make up for the two shows he had to cancel after the accident. But he’ll also has added performances in a variety of other cities, including Cardiff, Manchester, Glasgow, Newcastle and Birmingham between November 22 and December 3. Tickets go on sale on Friday, July 7.
Collins is wrapping up the first leg of the tour tonight with a show in London’s famed Hyde Park. Joining him on the bill is Mike + the Mechanics, led by his Genesis band mate Mike Rutherford, as well as Blondie.
So far, there’s been no word on whether Phil will bring his tour to North America.
