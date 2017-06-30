Still Not Dead Yet: Phil Collins extends UK tour

Phil will perform at London’s Royal Albert Hall on November 25 and November 26, to make up for the two shows he had to cancel after the accident. But he’ll also has added performances in a variety of other cities, including Cardiff, Manchester, Glasgow, Newcastle and Birmingham between November 22 and December 3. Tickets go on sale on Friday, July 7.

Collins is wrapping up the first leg of the tour tonight with a show in London’s famed Hyde Park. Joining him on the bill is Mike + the Mechanics, led by his Genesis band mate Mike Rutherford, as well as Blondie.

So far, there’s been no word on whether Phil will bring his tour to North America.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.