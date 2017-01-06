Stevie Wonder & Ryan Tedder Battle Justin Timberlake & More for a Golden Globe This Sunday

Republic RecordsThe competition will be fierce for the Best Original Song trophy at Sunday night’s Golden Globes, but one of this year’s nominees has already won a Globe in this category…and an Oscar to boot.

In 1985, Stevie Wonder scored a Golden Globe and an Academy Award for “I Just Called to Say I Love You,” from the movie The Woman in Red. Now he’s nominated again for “Faith,” a duet with pop star Ariana Grande co-written by OneRepublic’s Ryan Tedder and featured in the animated film Sing. The soundtrack’s producer, Harvey Mason Jr., feels Stevie co-wrote and recorded “Faith” because his music was already a part of the film.

Mason Jr. explains the movie already included a big scene centered around Wonder’s classic song “Don’t You Worry ‘Bout a Thing.” “He was really excited about[it],” Mason tells ABC Radio. “He loved it, and I think that helped convince him to be involved with ‘Faith.'”

“He was really pleased,” Mason recalls. “And then [we asked], ‘Hey, you’re so important to this grand finale, would you be interested in performing and writing another song?’ And he said, ‘I’d love to.'”

Stevie also checked out the end result at the Sing movie premiere, even though he’s blind. Mason says the music legend’s got a way around that.

“He watched the movie the way that he watches movies…he has to sit in a certain location because he has a device that translates the movie…into a headset,” reveals Mason. “I don’t know…exactly how it works, but I know that he’s able to…really hear everything, and kind of get a description of what’s happening.”

Among “Faith’s” competition: Justin Timberlake’s “Can’t Stop the Feeling!”, from the movie Trolls and “How Far I’ll Go,” from Disney’s Moana.

The Golden Globe Awards, hosted by Jimmy Fallon, air Sunday night on NBC.

