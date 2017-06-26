Stevie Nicks records new version of Fleetwood Mac hit “Gypsy” as theme for new Netflix series

Gary Miller/Getty ImagesStevie Nicks has recorded a new, stripped-down version of her 1982 Fleetwood Mac hit “Gypsy” that’s being used as the theme of a new Netflix series called Gypsy.

The series, starring Naomi Watts, premieres this Friday, June 30. The opening sequence of the show, featuring the updated rendition of the tune, has been posted on the official Netflix YouTube channel.

Nicks’ introspective new version of “Gypsy” features Stevie’s vocals accompanied only by piano. The intro to the show features a montage of clips of Watts kissing a man, putting her fingers in the flame of a lighter and smoking a cigarette. During the segment, the actress is viewed through a watch crystal and a bourbon bottle, both of which shatter.

Gypsy is a psychological thriller that features Watts as a therapist who initiates intimate relationships with people who are involved in the lives of her patients.

Interestingly, Nicks also recorded a new tune that’s featured on the soundtrack of another project starring Watts: the dramatic film The Book of Henry, which opened in theaters on June 16. That song, “Your Hand I Will Never Let It Go,” was written by Ryan Miller, the lead singer of the Boston-based alternative-rock act Guster.

Nicks’ next scheduled performance is a solo appearance at Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers‘ July 9 concert at Hyde Park in London. She then will perform with Fleetwood Mac at The Classic West and The Classic East concerts taking place, respectively, on July 16 in Los Angeles and July 30 in New York City. Stevie also has a half-dozen solo concerts lined up in the U.S. in August and September.

Here are all of Nicks’ forthcoming concerts:

7/9 — London, U.K., Hyde Park – British Summer Time Festival

7/16 — Los Angeles, CA, Dodger Stadium – The Classic West*

7/30 — New York, NY, Citi Field – The Classic East*

8/23 — Green Bay, WI, Resch Center

8/25 — St. Paul, MN, Minnesota State Fair

9/9 — Highland Park, IL, Ravinia

9/10 — Highland Park, IL, Ravinia

9/13 — St. Charles, MO, The Family Arena

9/24 — Louisville, KY, Bourbon & Beyond Festival

* = Fleetwood Mac.

