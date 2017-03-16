Stevie Nicks on Christine McVie and Lindsey Buckingham’s duets album: “I wish them the best in whatever they do”

PRNewsFoto/Live Nation EntertainmentEarlier this year, Fleetwood Mac‘s Lindsey Buckingham and Christine McVie revealed they’ve recorded a duets album that’s tentatively scheduled to be released in May. It features contributions from the entire Fleetwood Mac lineup — except for Stevie Nicks, who’s been focusing on her solo career. But in a new Rolling Stone interview, Stevie says she’s got no problem with McVie and Buckingham putting out an album together.

She explains, “Christine was gone [from Fleetwood Mac] for 16 years and came back, did a massive tour, and then it’s like, ‘Now I’m just gonna go back to London and sit in my castle for two years’? She wanted to keep working…I just needed my two years off.”

Stevie will rejoin Fleetwood Mac for this summer’s Classic East/Classic West Festival, which will find them performing on a bill with the Eagles, Journey, Steely Dan and other acts. She also says she and Fleetwood Mac will tour together in late 2017, and adds, “Until then, I wish [Christine and Lindsey] the best in whatever they do.”

The duets album would have become a full-fledged Fleetwood Mac record if Stevie had participated, but she tells Rolling Stone that she doesn’t think another album is in the cards for the band.

“If the music business were different, I might feel different,” she maintains. “I don’t think there’s any reason to spend a year and an amazing amount of money on a record that, even if it has great things, isn’t going to sell.”

“What we do is go on the road, do a ton of shows and make lots of money,” she adds. “We have a lot of fun. Making a record isn’t all that much fun.”

Nicks’ current U.S. solo tour is scheduled to wrap up April 6 in Uniondale, New York.

