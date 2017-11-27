Stevie Nicks and Mick Fleetwood attend Harry Styles’ first solo Australian show

The Daily Telegraph reports the two, who have previously expressed they’re fans of Harry’s, took in his concert at Sydney’s Enmore Theatre Sunday night.

Mick was in Australia promoting his new book, Love That Burns, and took time to gush over his “adopted son” Harry. “He is adopted, it is done, documents will be signed,” he joked to The Daily Telegraph.

Mick added, “I love him. He’s so talented, he’s got the real s*** in him. I was introduced to One Direction by my children and we went to see them and got to meet them and then it started.”

Both Harry and Mick will also be attending the ARIA Awards Tuesday in Sydney.

