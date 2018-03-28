State, tribes to host public discussion on salmon in Lynnwood

Anglers, commercial fishers, and others interested in salmon in Washington can take part in an informal discussion with state and tribal fish managers on April 3.

The public meeting is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. at the Lynnwood Embassy Suites, 20610 44th Ave. W., Lynnwood.

The plenary session takes place during the annual salmon season-setting process known as North of Falcon, which includes a series of public meetings involving federal, state, tribal and industry representatives as well as other concerned citizens.

The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) will meet with the public earlier in the day on April 3 to consider proposals for potential recreational and non-treaty commercial salmon fishing seasons this year. Those discussions will continue in the late afternoon.

Representatives of the state’s treaty tribes will join state fish managers after lunch to discuss with the public a variety of salmon-related issues including conservation objectives for Puget Sound chinook salmon, habitat restoration efforts and salmon fisheries. The public will be invited to ask questions after brief opening remarks by the state and tribal co-managers.

The annual process of setting salmon fishing seasons is held in conjunction with public meetings conducted by the Pacific Fishery Management Council (PFMC). The council is responsible for establishing fishing seasons in ocean water 3 to 200 miles off the Pacific coast.

The PFMC is scheduled to adopt final ocean fishing seasons and harvest levels at its April 6-11 meeting in Portland, Ore. The 2018-19 salmon fisheries package for Washington’s inside waters is expected to be completed by the state and tribal co-managers during the PFMC’s April meeting.

Information about the salmon season-setting process, as well as a list of other meetings, is available on WDFW’s website at https://wdfw.wa.gov/fishing/northfalcon/

