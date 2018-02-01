State Seeks Sponsors for Summer Meals Program

The Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction’s Child Nutrition Services is seeking sponsors for the 2018 Summer Food Service Program (SFSP). A federally funded child nutrition program, SFSP ensures that children in lower-income areas continue to receive nutritious meals during the summer when they do not have access to school meals.

Sponsorship is open to public and private nonprofit schools, residential and non-residential summer camps, private nonprofit organizations, tribal organizations, and units of local, county, municipal, and state government. Colleges and universities that participate in the Upward Bound Program also may sponsor meal sites.

Eligible sponsors are those who operate a non-profit meal program during the summer for children age 18 and younger. Meal sites must be located in areas where at least 50 percent of the children are qualified for free or reduced-price school meals or where at least 50 percent of the children enrolled in a specific program are eligible for free and reduced-price school meals. All children—regardless of family income level—can receive a free meal at a site once the site has been approved.

- Advertisement -

Meals must meet USDA meal pattern requirements. Sponsors may prepare their own meals or purchase them from a school district or food service management company. Sponsors are reimbursed for eligible meals served.

Up to two meal types per day per child may be served at each site. Sites serving primarily migrant children and residential camp sites may serve up to three meal types per day per child.

Information regarding training for sponsors interested in participating during summer 2018 will be released soon. Applications will be available mid-spring.

Contact Child Nutrition Services at 360-725-6200 for more information.

Nondiscrimination Statement

In accordance with Federal civil rights law and U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) civil rights regulations and policies, the USDA, its Agencies, offices, and employees, and institutions participating in or administering USDA programs are prohibited from discriminating based on race, color, national origin, sex, disability, age, or reprisal or retaliation for prior civil rights activity in any program or activity conducted or funded by USDA.

Persons with disabilities who require alternative means of communication for program information (e.g. Braille, large print, audiotape, American Sign Language, etc.), should contact the Agency (State or local) where they applied for benefits. Individuals who are deaf, hard of hearing or have speech disabilities may contact USDA through the Federal Relay Service at (800) 877-8339. Additionally, program information may be made available in languages other than English.

To file a program complaint of discrimination, complete the USDA Program Discrimination Complaint Form, (AD-3027) found online at: http://www.ascr.usda.gov/complaint_filing_cust.html, and at any USDA office, or write a letter addressed to USDA and provide in the letter all of the information requested in the form. To request a copy of the complaint form, call (866) 632-9992. Submit your completed form or letter to USDA by: mail: U.S. Department of Agriculture, Office of the Assistant Secretary for Civil Rights, 1400 Independence Avenue, SW, Washington, D.C. 20250-9410; fax: (202) 690-7442; or email: [email protected].

This institution is an equal opportunity provider.

Comments