State Route 8, State Route 108 Intersection to Close Soon for 2 Years

Crews working for the Washington State Department of Transportation will soon kick off the first of two significant traffic changes in the McCleary area. Weather permitting, crews plan to reduce State Route 8 in McCleary to one lane in each direction using a traffic shift, and decrease the speed limit from 60 mph to 45 mph. The traffic shift could be delayed and rescheduled due to weather.

Overnight Thursday, March 30

Following the evening commute, crews will close the intersection of State Route 8 and State Route 108 to all traffic. During the closure, drivers will be detoured via the nearby Mox Chehalis Road interchange.

Monday, April 10

See how traffic will be reconfigured on SR 8 in McCleary (pdf 46k). This will be the first of two traffic shifts.

https://www.wsdot.wa.gov/projects/sr8/midandeforkswildcatcrkfishbarriers/

Both the intersection closure and lane restrictions will be in place around the clock through summer 2019. Impacts to traffic are expected to be minimal, however during clam tides and hot summer weekends, drivers are advised to expect short delays.

The changes create work zones from which to build new bridges associated with a fish passage project to improve the flow of Wildcat Creek under SR 8 near McCleary.

