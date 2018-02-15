State Hosting Webinar to Detail Grays Harbor Shipping and Waterway Risk Assessment Study

The Washington State Department of Ecology will be hosting an online webinar for the public later this month to detail a vessel traffic risk assessment being conducted collaboratively in Grays Harbor to protect shipping and the waterway.

The project was recommended in the 2014 Marine and Oil Transportation Study, and funded in the 2017-19 state budget. Sandy Howard with the Department of Ecology said that “In the assessment, we are working with area tribes, local maritime experts, and stakeholders to identify oil spill risks posed by commercial vessels, and assess the region’s preparedness to respond to a spill.”

Howard added, “This risk assessment builds on work we have already completed for the Columbia River and Puget Sound. Our assessments aim to help Washington prevent oil spills and be prepared to respond in a rapid, aggressive, and well-coordinated manner to spills if they occur.”

- Advertisement -

The study also sources from previous work for the Salish Sea, and the 2014 Marine and Rail Oil Transportation Study. The purpose for doing this type of study is to assess oil spill risks and develop regionally specific recommendations for improvement.

The public is invited to attend the informational online-only webinar about the Grays Harbor Vessel Traffic Risk Assessment project at 10 a.m. on Thurs., Feb. 22.

The purpose of the webinar is to describe the risk assessment goals, methods, progress to date, and next steps. If you cannot attend the meeting, we will post a recording of it on our website. The public will have a chance to comment on the draft report, expected to be out this summer.

The state received funding in the 2017-2019 biennium to conduct a vessel traffic risk assessment (VTRA) for Grays Harbor.

Time

Join Online Feb. 22, 2018 10:00 AM

To request ADA accommodation, call Ecology at 360-407-7668, 711 (relay service), or 877-833-6341 (TTY). More about our accessibility services.

Comments