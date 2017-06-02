State High Court Declines to Review Lake Quinault Case

TAHOLAH, Wash. (AP) — The Washington state Supreme Court has declined to review a lawsuit that challenged the Quinault Indian Nation’s ownership in Lake Quinault.

A group of owners, North Quinault Properties, sued in Washington state in 2015, arguing that the state owned the bed of Lake Quinault on the Olympic Peninsula and had failed to protect public access to it.

In January, a state appeals court upheld a lower court’s decision to deny the property owners’ petition.

The state Supreme Court on Wednesday declined to take up the case.

Quinault Chairwoman Fawn Sharp says there’s no question the tribe owns Lake Quinault which is sacred to the tribe. The tribe has claimed beneficial ownership of the lake under the 1856 Treaty of Olympia.

