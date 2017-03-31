State Grant Could Improve Pedestrian and Bike Safety in South Aberdeen

South Aberdeen could see some improvements to pedestrian safety on Boone Street near the Shoppes at Riverside.

Aberdeen city Councilwoman Dee Ann Shaw explained during the city council meeting this week. “What this proposal would do if we get it funded would install better pedestrian and bike safety between the mall and the college is the goal to make it safer along that route.”

A grant from the Southwest Washington Regional Transportation Planning Organization could fund sidewalk and bike lane construction on Boone street between West Harriman street, and Edward P Smith Drive with some local help from the Council of Governments.

The City Council on Wednesday night adopted a report from the public works director recommending that city staff apply for the grant up to $250,000.

Comments