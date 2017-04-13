State Considering Roundabout at Base of Chehalis River Bridge in Aberdeen

What do you think of a roundabout at the base of the Chehalis river bridge? The Washington State Department of Transportation plans to replace the aging intersection of U.S. Route 101 and State Route 105 in the coming years, and the circular intersection is included in design options.

Communications Consultant with WSDOT Doug Adamson said every intersection is different, but the roundabout is definitely a consideration. “Part of our work includes finding ways to reduce the potential for collisions and improve traffic flow. So as part of the process, we looked at this intersection in South Aberdeen, at 101 and 105, in this area. And at that location, the traffic signals are getting old and they require a lot of regular maintenance.”

Adamson said the state plans to replace or rebuild the lights in the coming years, and they are considering a roundabout. “Modern roundabouts have a lot of benefits. They help reduce travel speeds, they increase the flow of traffic since drivers are yielding at the roundabout but they’re not waiting for a green light, while they’re stopped, and there’s no light to beat.”

He said more roundabouts are coming to the county, we could see something as early as 2020 in South Aberdeen. He also clarified that the department is not considering roundabout changes to the intersection at Boone and Scott streets, a couple blocks South on 105.

Adamson said WSDOT is also planning roundabouts on US Highway 12, one at Moon Road and one at the Anderson road intersections near the Lucky Eagle Casino. That project could see planning stages next year.

The department is also considering a roundabout on State Route 105 in Westport, at the intersection of West Ocean Avenue and South Montesano Street. The Westport intersection would be discussed sometime in 2022.

