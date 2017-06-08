State Board Charges Aberdeen Dr. Canfield With Being Unable to Practice

The Washington state Department of Health is reviewing the credentials of osteopathic physician Dr. Daniel J. Canfield after charging him in May with “being unable to practice with reasonable skill and safety.”

A statement from the department said that an evaluation found Canfield to “have serious health conditions that make it difficult for him to function as a physician.”

His statement of charges said that in July of 2014, Canfield refused to submit to a neoropsycological evaluation. He was later evaluated at the request of the board, the evaluator said that Canfield “would have difficulty functioning as a physician due to cognotive difficulties found in the evaluation.”

The 61-year-old has been practicing for 18 years. In May of this year he was involved in an accident on State Route 105 that the Washington State Patrol attributed to a medical event.

Dr. Daniel Canfield, DO is an Internist in Aberdeen, and Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine. In the past he has practiced at Grays Harbor Community Hospital.

