Start Off the New Year with Limited-Edition Vinyl from Madonna & More

RhinoIf you got a record player for Christmas — or just dug your old turntable out of storage to get in on the new vinyl craze — Rhino Records has some classic albums for you to spin this year.

As part of the record label’s “Start Your Ear Off Right 2017” campaign, limited-edition vinyl versions of best-selling albums will be available nationwide at a variety of outlets, including Barnes & Noble and FYE stores. Among the releases: Madonna’s best-of disc The Immaculate Collection, and Hootie & the Blowfish’s gazillion selling debut, Cracked Rear View.

The Madonna album comes as two LPs on white marble vinyl and gold vinyl, and only 6,500 copies have been made. The Hootie album comes on one clear, yellow and black vinyl disc, in a limited edition of 5,500 copies.

The vinyl releases will hit stores starting January 10 and continue each Tuesday through the rest of the month. Other artists included in the campaign include The Cars, Cheap Trick and Foreigner. Also coming out on limited-edition vinyl: the soundtrack for Fast Times at Ridgemont High.

