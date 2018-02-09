Stars Sara Bareilles & John Legend to join panel discussion of NBC's "Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert"

By Andrea Dresdale

Shervin Lainez /Photo Courtesy of Epic RecordsCall it a “Come to Jesus” meeting.

Sara Bareilles and John Legend, two of the stars of NBC’s upcoming production Jesus Christ Superstar Live In Concert, will join a panel discussion about the live musical on February 26 at the Paley Center in New York City.

John portrays Jesus in the production, while Sara plays Mary Magdalene. They, along with NBC executives and the creative team behind the production, will talk about staging the event, which will be performed in front of a live audience at the Marcy Armory in Brooklyn, NY on Easter Sunday, April 1, and will broadcast live on NBC.

Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert, based on the rock opera by Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice, follows Jesus in the final week of his life.

While this kind of production will be a new experience for John Legend, Sara has had plenty of practice: She’s been starring on and off in the hit Broadway musical Waitress, for which she wrote the music.

For tickets to the discussion, visit PaleyCenter.org.

