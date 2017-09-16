Standoff on Grayland Beach Ends With Death of Westport Woman

A standoff on a Grayland beach ended with the death of a Westport woman last week. Grays Harbor Coroner Lane Youmans said in a press release that the woman who died during a 16-hour standoff with multiple agencies on Thursday has been identified as 52-year-old Dena L. Canwright, of Westport. Her family has been notified.

Undersheriff David Pimentel with the Grays Harbor County Sheriff’s Department said that his deputies were assisted by troopers from the Washington State Patrol, agents from the Washington State Parks Department, and officers from the Aberdeen, Hoquiam, Montesano, and Westport police departments during the overnight incident.

A 911 caller Wednesday afternoon said that the woman fired a shotgun at them then drove away during an altercation. Pimentel said that Westport police responded and began their investigation as other agencies were called to the area. She was located in her vehicle on a Grayland beach South of the Bonge road beach approach around 5:30 pm Wednesday evening. Negotiators from multiple agencies spoke with and continued to attempt communication with her into Thursday morning. The sheriff’s department said that the standoff ended fatally around 9:30 am Thursday, investigators were on scene until around 5:45 pm Thursday evening.

Coroner Youmans said that the autopsy was performed on Saturday, September 16, 2017. The Forensic Pathologist concluded that Ms. Canwright died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound and the manner of death is suicide.

1-800-273-TALK (8255)

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is a free, 24/7 service that can provide suicidal persons or those around them with support, information and local resources including the Crisis Clinic of Grays Harbor at 360-532-HELP (4357) or 1-800-685-6556

