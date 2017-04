Valentina Lopez, a corrections officer at Stafford Creek Corrections Center in Aberdeen has been named Correctional Officer of the Year at the prison. She was recognized with 89 other employees from Department of Corrections offices and facilities from across the state during the department’s Annual Agency Awards ceremony April 14 in Tumwater. The awards recognize […]

