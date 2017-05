The spring opening of State Route 123 Cayuse Pass through Mount Rainier National Park is just around the corner. Washington State Department of Transportation maintenance crews plan to reopen the scenic route to vehicle traffic at 8 a.m. Friday, May 19. SR 410 Chinook Pass to remain closed until Memorial Day weekend. https://www.nps.gov/mora/learn/news/cayuse-pass-2017-opening.htm

