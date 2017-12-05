South Aberdeen House Fire Sends Two to Hospital

Two people were transported to Community Hospital this morning after a fire at a home in South Aberdeen. Crews are still on scene, in the 200 block of East Curtis Street, working to keep flames from extending into the attic of the two-story home.

Battalion Chief Damon Lillybridge said it appears the fire started in an attached building behind the home, “It started in the back, started getting into the main structure. I’ve got some guys on the second floor clearing the building and keeping the fire from coming in.”

Flames were still coming from the rear of the home as we spoke, Lillybridge said he expects to release more details later this morning.

