Songs from the Big Bam Boom? Hall & Oates and Tears for Fear teaming up for spring/summer tour

Mick Rock/Zoren GoldDaryl Hall & John Oates will hit the road for a major North American tour this spring, and they’ll be joined by another hit-making pop-rock duo of the ’80s: Tears for Fears.

The 29-city trek will get underway May 4 in Tulsa, Oklahoma, and is plotted out through a July 28 concert in Los Angeles. Tickets for most of the shows will go on sale to the general public on Friday, March 10, at 10 a.m. local time. Pre-sale tickets will be available for American Express Card members starting this Tuesday, March 7, at 10 a.m. local time.

Soul singer-songwriter Allen Stone will open all the shows with an acoustic set.

“I am very excited to be touring with Tears for Fears,” says Daryl Hall in a statement. “Their music has a timeless quality that complements what we do. I think everyone is going to love this show!”

Adds John Oates, “Performing with Tears for Fears will be an exciting and musical experience for me and all the fans.”

Meanwhile, Tears for Fears say in a joint message, “We’ve been longtime fans of [Hall & Oates] so it’ll be fun to reconnect and also to see our fans throughout the U.S.”

Here are all of Hall & Oates’ confirmed North American tour dates with Tears for Fears:

5/4 — Tulsa, OK, BOK Center

5/6 — St. Louis, MO, Scottrade Center

5/8 — Des Moines, IA, Wells Fargo Center

5/11 — St. Paul, MN, Xcel Energy Center

5/13 — Milwaukee, WI, Bradley Center

5/15 — Chicago, IL, Allstate Arena

5/17 — Detroit, MI, Joe Louis Arena

5/20 — Cleveland, OH, Quicken Loans Arena

5/22 — Columbus, OH, Schottenstein Center

5/24 — Nashville, TN, Bridgestone Arena

6/7 — Miami, FL, American Airlines Arena

6/9 — Orlando, FL, Amway Center

6/11 — Atlanta, GA, Infinite Energy Center

6/13 — Cincinnati, OH, US Bank Arena

6/16 — Forest Hills, NY, Forest Hills Tennis Stadium

6/17 — Newark, NJ, Prudential Center

6/19 — Toronto, ON, Canada, Air Canada Centre

6/21 — Quebec City, QC, Canada, Videotron Centre

6/24 — Boston, MA, TD Garden

6/26 — Washington, D.C., Verizon Center

7/11 — Dallas, TX, American Airlines Center

7/13 — San Antonio, TX, AT&T Center

7/15 — Denver, CO, Fiddler’s Green

7/17 — Glendale, AZ, Gila River Arena

7/19 — San Diego, CA, Valley View Casino Center Arena

7/21 — Las Vegas, NV, T-Mobile Arena

7/23 — Sacramento, CA, Golden 1 Center

7/25 — San Jose, CA, SAP Center

7/28 — Los Angeles, CA, Staples Center

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Comments