Songs by The Cranberries, Enya, The Corrs among most popular St. Patrick's Day tunes, says YouTube

Andy EarlSaturday is St. Patrick’s Day and some artists are likely to be finding a pot of gold at the end of the streaming royalties rainbow as a result.
According to YouTube, a certain group of songs — by Irish artists, natch — are among the most-listened to each year on St. Paddy’s Day. In 2017, for example, the traditional Irish song “Whiskey in the Jar” by Irish folk band The Dubliners experienced a 2290% increase in views on St. Patrick’s Day, versus its average daily views.
The other songs that experienced huge increases in the U.S. during last year’s St. Patrick’s Day, versus its average daily views, include:
U2 – “Sunday Bloody Sunday“
2017 St. Patrick’s Day Spike: 107%
B*Witched – “C’est la Vie“
2017 St. Patrick’s Day Spike: 74%
The Corrs – “Breathless“
2017 St. Patrick’s Day Spike: 66%
Enya – “Book Of Days“
2017 St. Patrick’s Day Spike: 46%
The Cranberries – “Dreams“
2017 St. Patrick’s Day Spike: 28%
Of course, it’s possible that this year, The Cranberries’ catalogue may experience a much bigger spike in views from fans who are still mourning the unexpected death in January of the band’s lead singer, Dolores O’Riordan.
Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.