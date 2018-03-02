Someone Ruined My Show Tonight: Ticked-off Elton John storms off stage, declares he'll never invite fans up again

When he performs “Saturday Night’s (Alright for Fighting)” in Vegas, Elton invites the audience in the first few rows to come onstage, stand around his piano and dance. But as fan video posted by TMZ reveals, on Thursday night, the fans onstage kept on trying to touch Elton as he was singing.

In the video, you can see him tell the fans to “f*** off!” repeatedly. Finally, he gets up and leaves, as the band continues to play.

When he finally returned, he sat back down at the piano and declared, “No more coming on stage on ‘Saturday Night.’ You f****d it up!” He then played “Circle of Life.”

It’s no wonder that Elton’s ready to retire from touring.

