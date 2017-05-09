“Somebody That I Used to Know?” Grammy-winner Gotye plots comeback

Rick Diamond/WireImageRemember when Gotye — born Wally de Backer — won all those Grammys a few years ago for his #1 hit “Somebody That I Used to Know?” He seemingly dropped off the face of the Earth after that, but now, the Australian singer/songwriter is planning his comeback.

According to News Corp Australia, de Backer has been living in New York for the past two years and working on what will be the fourth Gotye album. He told the news service, “I know there’s fans who’d love to hear new music. Sometimes I wish I could be more prolific and finish things I was proud of and put them out more regularly. But it is what it is.”

So why has it taken de Backer so long to record the follow-up to 2011’s Making Mirrors? Because after he finished touring in 2013, he stopped recording as Gotye and rejoined his previous band, The Basics, with whom he’s been recording and touring for the past couple of years. He also launched two record labels.

Not only that but, says de Backer, “It took me a while to find a direction for the stuff I’ve been doing for the next Gotye project.” Now that he’s found that direction — largely inspired by early electronic music — he says, “It’s a lot of stuff to finish. I hope I can have some new stuff out before the end of the year.”

