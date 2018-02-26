Smoother than a fresh jar of Skippy: “Uptown Funk” soundtracks new peanut butter ad campaign

By Music News Group

Courtesy RCA RecordsThe power of “Uptown Funk” lives on…in a peanut butter commercial.

Bruno Mars and Mark Ronson’s 2014 Grammy-winning hit will be featured in a new advertising campaign for Skippy peanut butter called “Be Smooth Like Skippy.” The song, of course, contains the line “smoother than a fresh jar of Skippy.”

“Associating an iconic brand like Skippy peanut butter with the iconic, Grammy-winning song ‘Uptown Funk’ was very important to us,” brand manager Jennesa Kinscher says in a statement. “The song does an incredible job amplifying the spot and harnessing the ‘be smooth like Skippy’ discussion that’s already happening in pop culture around the world.”

The campaign includes both 15 and 30-second spots and will air on national television as well as select digital and social channels.

